Aston Villa 1-1 Brentford: Frank reaction

Brentford manager Thomas Frank told BBC MOTD: "Happy with most of the performance. We started the game brilliant at a difficult place to play.

"We were brave, pressed high and scored and I felt we were really on top of the game. Then one miscommunication and it gave them the chance.

"In the second half I felt we started better and then it was more even in the last part of the game. I felt if there should have been a narrow winner it should have been us.

"I would like us to be even braver. My message before every game is to go for a win, play forward and attack. I just probably need to keep reinforcing it."