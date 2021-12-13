Arsenal and France defender William Saliba, 20, has said he would "prefer not to speak about" his future, with a permanent move to Ligue 1 side Marseille rumoured. (RTL, via Mirror), external

Meanwhile, the Gunners are struggling to keep English striker Khayon Edwards, 18, who has scored 14 goals already this season and has just six months left on his contract. Chelsea, Leeds, Southampton, Brighton and Newcastle are all monitoring developments, along with numerous clubs in Germany. (Mail), external

Want more transfer news? Read Monday's full gossip column