Bertrand Traore and Leon Bailey are unavailable but Danny Ings is back in full training: "It's great to have him back, it's a really big boost for us. He brings a lot more firepower to the squad."

On Villa's approach to a game against one of the title favourites: "We're at our best when we're playing with controlled aggression and we come away from being passive. We need to be on the front foot and when we are, we're really tough to play against."

With the Covid situation around the Premier League escalating, Gerrard says Villa are taking all the necessary precautions: "We've always remained very safe around the facilities. But it's a concern for myself and every manager and it's changing all time. You have to be as careful as you can and make sure the players are doing everything to can to protect each other."