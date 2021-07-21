BBC Sport

Isolating Delph misses Florida trip

Alistair Magowan, BBC Sport

Everton have flown to the United States to take part in the Florida Cup without Fabian Delph because he is self-isolating.

The club took the precautionary measure after the 31-year-old midfielder came into contact with someone who has since tested positive for coronavirus.

Arsenal have already pulled out of the tournament in Orlando after a "small number" of their travelling party tested positive for Covid-19.

Delph will resume training once his period of self-isolation is over.

Everton face Colombian side Millonarios on Monday, a day after Arsenal were due to face Inter Milan.

Rafael Benitez's side then play Manchester United on Saturday, 7 August at Old Trafford in a friendly, before kicking off their Premier League season by hosting Southampton a week later.