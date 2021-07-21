Isolating Delph misses Florida trip
Alistair Magowan, BBC Sport
Everton have flown to the United States to take part in the Florida Cup without Fabian Delph because he is self-isolating.
The club took the precautionary measure after the 31-year-old midfielder came into contact with someone who has since tested positive for coronavirus.
Arsenal have already pulled out of the tournament in Orlando after a "small number" of their travelling party tested positive for Covid-19.
Delph will resume training once his period of self-isolation is over.
Everton face Colombian side Millonarios on Monday, a day after Arsenal were due to face Inter Milan.
Rafael Benitez's side then play Manchester United on Saturday, 7 August at Old Trafford in a friendly, before kicking off their Premier League season by hosting Southampton a week later.