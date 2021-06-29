England defender Harry Maguire is so impressed by the device that helped him to get fit for Tuesday's last-16 tie against Germany that he has bought a bit of the company.

There were fears Maguire would miss Euro 2020 completely with an ankle injury he suffered on Manchester United duty at the beginning of May.

But he returned for the win over the Czech Republic last Tuesday and is expected to feature again against Germany at Wembley.

Maguire credits the ProMOTION EV1 device, which he says provided "cold, heat and compression functions" to his ankle during periods when he wasn't being treated by medical staff.

Former United striker Wayne Rooney steered Maguire towards the equipment and now the 28-year-old has decided to invest in Swellaway Limited, which has developed the device.

"ProMOTION EV1 improved the timescale of my recovery from injury, 100%," said Maguire.