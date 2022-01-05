We're already five days into the January transfer window, so here's a brief round-up of the best Newcastle transfer gossip to drop so far:

England right-back Kieran Trippier, 31, is on the verge of sealing a £12m move to St James' Park to link up again with Magpies boss Eddie Howe, who he played under at Burnley.

However, Dutch defender Sven Botman's rejection of a move from Lille due to the 21-year-old's reluctance to be thrown into a relegation battle has made Howe aware not all of his January business will be as straightforward (Times - subscription required), external

Newcastle have contacted Arsenal about a loan move for unsettled Gunners striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Sunday Mirror), external - but several pundits have warned the Magpies, external against the move.

Catch up with all the latest transfer news by tuning into BBC Radio 5 Live's Transfer Gossip Daily podcast on BBC Sounds.

You can also get all the best transfer chat via our gossip column here and track every done deal throughout January here.