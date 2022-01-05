BBC Sport

Your Newcastle gossip round-up

Published

We're already five days into the January transfer window, so here's a brief round-up of the best Newcastle transfer gossip to drop so far:

Catch up with all the latest transfer news by tuning into BBC Radio 5 Live's Transfer Gossip Daily podcast on BBC Sounds.

You can also get all the best transfer chat via our gossip column here and track every done deal throughout January here.