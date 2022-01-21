Brendan Rodgers remains upbeat following Leicester's injury-time defeat by Spurs and insists his players will "get up and fight again" against Brighton on Sunday.

When asked if the confidence of the players and mood in the camp has changed, the Foxes boss said: "It was just a 12-second period that changed the narrative of the game.

"Whenever you lose anything that's yours, that you've protected and fought for so hard, you are bound to be upset.

"But it's football - there's lots of adversity in it and the players know that you have to get up and fight again.

He added: "There were still lots of really good moments for us and there's still so much improvement left in this group. That will come."

Rodgers praised the resilience and attitude of the players, saying it is "the one thing that allows me to love working here every day".

"The spirit is very strong," he added. "They're an incredibly honest bunch of players that love their job."