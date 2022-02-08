Burnley v Manchester United - confirmed team news
Burnley have made two changes from the draw with Watford for the visit of Manchester United.
Josh Brownhill and Jay Rodriguez come in for Dale Stephens and Aaron Lennon.
Burnley XI: Pope; Pieters, Tarkowski, Mee, Roberts; Brownhill, Westwood; McNeil, Rodriguez, Cornet, Weghorst
Subs: Hennessey, Lowton, Cork, Barnes, Stephens, Lennon, Collins, Bardsley, Long
Two changes for the visitors from their FA Cup defeat to Middlesbrough. Jesse Lingard returns to the bench.
Dean Henderson and Cristiano Ronaldo make way for David de Gea and Edinson Cavani.
Man Utd XI: De Gea; Shaw, Maguire, Varane, Dalot; Pogba, McTominay; Fernandes, Rashford, Sancho; Cavani
Subs: Henderson, Lindelof, Jones, Mata, Ronaldo, Lingard, Wan-Bissaka, Matic, Elanga