Burnley v Manchester United - confirmed team news

Burnley have made two changes from the draw with Watford for the visit of Manchester United.

Josh Brownhill and Jay Rodriguez come in for Dale Stephens and Aaron Lennon.

Burnley XI: Pope; Pieters, Tarkowski, Mee, Roberts; Brownhill, Westwood; McNeil, Rodriguez, Cornet, Weghorst

Subs: Hennessey, Lowton, Cork, Barnes, Stephens, Lennon, Collins, Bardsley, Long

Two changes for the visitors from their FA Cup defeat to Middlesbrough. Jesse Lingard returns to the bench.

Dean Henderson and Cristiano Ronaldo make way for David de Gea and Edinson Cavani.

Man Utd XI: De Gea; Shaw, Maguire, Varane, Dalot; Pogba, McTominay; Fernandes, Rashford, Sancho; Cavani

Subs: Henderson, Lindelof, Jones, Mata, Ronaldo, Lingard, Wan-Bissaka, Matic, Elanga

