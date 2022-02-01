The January transfer window has 'slammed' shut, so what did you make of Marcelo Bielsa's activity - or lack thereof?

Here are some of your thoughts:

Tony Wake: I was disappointed we never brought anybody in, especially as a lot of the young players aren't getting a first team pick when they have shown that they are more than capable. Would love to see more of the under 23s get a run out in the starting 11 as currently some players just aren't cutting it (not naming names). Just have to have faith in Bielsa.

Stuart Galbraith: We've been unfortunate with injuries all season and just when someone is returning, another one gets injured. It's good that Bielsa believes the lads coming through are good enough not to bring in loan players, but I just hope we don't get hit with a further glut of injuries and find ourselves battling to avoid relegation.

William: I trust Bielsa, even when it is not obvious why he is doing (or not doing) something. If I had the choice of any manager in world football for Leeds, I would choose Bielsa. I want him to be succeeded by one of the followers of his methods.

Bob: We have a good enough first team squad to stay up this season, but only if most of our senior players stay away from injuries now. The club have gambled - or did not have much money available to spend - on our talented youngsters being good enough to help out when needed and get us through this very tricky season! Marching on, with what we have!

