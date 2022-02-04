BBC Sport

Rodgers on the FA Cup, transfers and second half of the season

Published

Brendan Rodgers has been speaking to the media before Leicester's FA Cup fourth-round match at Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

Here are the key lines from the Foxes boss:

  • There are no new injury concerns and all the players Rodgers expected to be fit are available, while the longer term absentees are still out.

  • Wesley Fofana "is doing terrific" and is expected to join up with the squad again on 14 February.

  • Nampalys Mendy's return to the Foxes Premier League squad "is a testament to his professionalism" and how he has kept going.

  • On the FA Cup, Rodgers said: "We want to fight to win this competition again. We fought so hard last season and it was such a memorable and iconic period for us - and we want that again."

  • Facing Nottingham Forest "is a game for the supporters" and the derby will have a brilliant atmosphere, but Rodgers expects a tough game.

  • On a quiet transfer window, Rodgers said: "We aren't a club that can just go and spend endless money." But he added that he will look to refresh his squad in the summer.

  • Rodgers said the winter break came at a good time after a challenging start to the season, adding: "We’re really looking forward to the second part of the season and being as consistent as possible."

  • When asked what the aim for the season is, Rodgers said: "To finish as high as we possibly can. There is still a lot to play for and that makes me really happy."