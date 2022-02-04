There are no new injury concerns and all the players Rodgers expected to be fit are available, while the longer term absentees are still out.

Wesley Fofana "is doing terrific" and is expected to join up with the squad again on 14 February.

Nampalys Mendy's return to the Foxes Premier League squad "is a testament to his professionalism" and how he has kept going.

On the FA Cup, Rodgers said: "We want to fight to win this competition again. We fought so hard last season and it was such a memorable and iconic period for us - and we want that again."

Facing Nottingham Forest "is a game for the supporters" and the derby will have a brilliant atmosphere, but Rodgers expects a tough game.

On a quiet transfer window, Rodgers said: "We aren't a club that can just go and spend endless money." But he added that he will look to refresh his squad in the summer.

Rodgers said the winter break came at a good time after a challenging start to the season, adding: "We’re really looking forward to the second part of the season and being as consistent as possible."