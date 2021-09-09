Rondon among this weekend's potential debutants
- Published
From the striker whose old fans "would have given the keys to their car to drive him away" to the winger who was playing it "safe" at his old club, BBC Sport looks at some of the new players in the Premier League after a flurry of late signings at the end of the summer transfer window.
Salomon Rondon (Everton)
Is Rafael Benitez even managing a club if they do not sign Salomon Rondon?
He brought him to Newcastle in 2018, Dalian Professional in 2019 and now Everton in 2021.
The 31-year-old Venezuela striker has scored 26 goals in 61 games under the Spaniard.
Rondon says he hopes to help Dominic Calvert-Lewin rather than seeing him as a rival for a place.
"He scored three goals in three games, I am coming to help the team and help him have possibilities [to score]," said Rondon.
"The most important thing is to support my team-mates, fight with defenders, when the ball comes play simple and go into the box."
Find out who else made it onto our list of potential debutants this weekend