Lawro's predictions: Liverpool v Crystal Palace

Lawro's prediction: 3-0

Liverpool have had a good week so far with wins over Leeds and AC Milan and I can only see that run continuing here.

Crystal Palace got a great result last week when they completely outplayed Tottenham, but I think they are going to be a little bit up and down for a while yet.

Aqib's prediction: I want Palace to win and I see good things happening there under Patrick Vieira, but it is a huge ask for them to go to Anfield and stop Liverpool, who have got all their best players in form at the moment. 3-1

Shaun's prediction: I think Palace will score but we are going to win this one. We've got our defenders back and we've also confidence back at home. 3-1

Find out how Lawro, Aqib and Shaun think the rest of this week's fixtures will go