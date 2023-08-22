Mavropanos 'will give everything' for West Ham fans fans and shirt

Konstantinos MavropanosGetty Images

New West Ham signing Konstantinos Mavropanos said he will "give everything for the fans and the shirt".

The 25-year-old, who was at Arsenal between 2018 and 2022, from Stuttgart for an undisclosed fee and has signed a five-year contract with the Hammers.

Speaking to the club, he said: "I am really happy and excited to be here – and to be back in the Premier League with West Ham United.

"It’s an exciting time to be joining the club after last season’s Conference League win – and I am really looking forward to the next step in my career. I can promise the fans I will give everything for them and the shirt."

David Moyes added: "I’m pleased to welcome Konstantinos to West Ham United.

"We’ve been looking to add to our centre-half options this summer, so it’s good we’ve been able to bring in an international defender of his ability.

"We’re really looking forward to integrating him into the group."

