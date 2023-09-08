After Pepe completed his move to Trabzonspor, we asked you why the Ivorian never fulfilled his potential at Arsenal having joined for £72m in 2019.

Here are some of your answers:

Pat: Wasn’t given enough games, and fans' negativity drained his confidence.

Omri: Pepe is an excellent dribbler, but it takes more than that to succeed at Arsenal. He never worked hard enough without the ball or when pressing like Saka or Jesus do. I think he could have been great for a mid-table Premier League side.

Amy: The pressure of the price tag seemed to get to him, it's a shame because he had potential. Also he was Unai Emery's signing and not Mikel's.

David: With Saka climbing the ranks I feel like Arteta wasn't interested in making Pepe fit. He was slowly pushed to the side and never really got a proper chance to prove himself. He had deficiencies for sure but with the right support, he could have been much more.

Steve: Player recruitment always carries risk however Pepe was never worth £72m from one good season in Lille. We signed Saliba and Martinelli in the same transfer window, both are now world class players, so I just think we overpaid which raised too much expectation.

