We asked for your views on Sunday's game between Sheffield United and Newcastle.

Here are some of your comments:

Sheffield United fans

Chris: Totally abysmal from Sheffield United, they are not a Premier League side in any shape or form. They are favourites for the drop this season. When they got promoted the last time they surprised everyone with their playing style, but not this time, and I feel they're not the finished article this time round.

Don: They haven’t got any real quality in midfield, up front or even in defence. This is exacerbated by them having no funds to buy any quality players. Realistically they’re a good Championship team but not a Premier League one.

Darren: After seeing the 0-8 defeat to Newcastle, it throws it all into perspective where United should ply their trade. Players, don’t beat yourselves up, it all comes down to being able to afford to live in this league. United are unfortunately far from it.

Will: One of the worst displays I've ever seen. No feeling of passion from the players. Will they be donating their match wages to a charity?

Newcastle fans

Simon: I loved the fact that this was a whole team performance and that we were able to keep a third clean sheet and had eight different players score. I was a bit nervous given the way they stretched City and Spurs, but obviously ecstatic at the scoreline. Well done to the boys and all the staff.

Nick: Extraordinary. Let’s hope that kickstarts the season. Anthony Gordon did look good. I’m also pleased that the local lads in midfield, Longstaff and Anderson, played so well.

Rodney: What was great was not just growing confidence, but the slick interchanging and the ability of every player to receive and pass with clear attacking intent. Sheffield were a sad impersonation of a Premier League side in the end, but Newcastle made them that.

Peter: We did everything to perfection. Anthony Gordon having his best game for the club, he was unplayable with his sheer speed and ability. It could have easily been 9 or 10 goals. We'll keep this performance level up, we'll kick on and put the rocky start to bed.