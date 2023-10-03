We asked for your views on Monday's game between Fulham and Chelsea.

Here are some of your comments:

Fulham fans

Rob: Yet again more mistakes from our centre-backs. It's going to be a long autumn until January when hopefully we buy a striker who can score. Much better second half, but it was too late. We need to find a way of getting Tom Cairney into the starting XI because he's the most likely to create. Very frustrating. Were you watching, Mr director of ootball?

David: Unusual carelessness by Tim Ream, and erratic positional play and interventions by Issa Diop, provided the two goals for Chelsea. They weren’t prepared for Mudryk! What happened at half-time? This slow start followed by wake up in the second half is too common. Where are the goals going to come from this season?

Sergio: We did not create a single chance at home in the first half. Without a striker to replace Mitrovic, we are going to struggle big time.

Chelsea fans

Phil: Excellent first half with a lot of pace to our game and a well balanced team. We let Fulham back into it in the second half but did limit them to only one real chance. Great morale-booster. Just hope Caicedo and Mudryk are not badly injured.

Fossie: Looks like the work on the training pitch is starting to pay off. Pretty much controlled most of the game and restricted Fulham to only one real opportunity. Chelsea still need to be more ruthless up front. We started to sit back once 2 -0 up, so we need to press home the advantage more and keep on the offensive. A big improvement, but can still do better.

George: Enzo and Gallagher were exceptional. I can't believe we were thinking of selling Gallagher. Great win and we seem to be on form now. Shame it couldn’t have happened during an easier run of fixtures.