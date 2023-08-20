West Ham midfielder James Ward-Prowse speaking to Sky Sports: "It was pretty good [performance], just a direct free-kick missing and a dream debut for me on a personally note.

"It is a special day and first of many, hopefully more to come."

On his set-pieces: "It is big strength of mine and when this place was empty we practiced and then the pressure is on to perform on the big stage.

"You can feel the stadium pick up in energy when we get a set-piece and we have big boys in the box.

"If the ball is right and the run's right, there you go, you take a goal every day of the week.

"Every set-piece we get there is an opportunity.

"We went up against a very good team, and we showed some real resilience."

On the pressure of replacing Declan Rice: "Everyone knows the impact of what Declan Rice did for this club, I have come in here and have to show what James Ward-Prowse can bring to the club and that's my mentality."