David Moyes says European football has been a real boost for his side this season as he prepares West Ham for a return to action in the Europa Conference League.

Despite their struggles in the Premier League, the Hammers have had smooth progress so far in the competition and are one of the favourites to win the trophy in May.

First, they must get past AEK Larnaca and Moyes is gearing up for the first leg of their last-16 tie in Cyprus on Thursday night.

“I think we have had some brilliant performances in Europe this year and it’s given us a little bit to hang on to,” he said. “We will try and take that into this game.

“We need to get a little bit better with consistency all round but anything we do like we’ve done in the past would be terrific.”

Moyes admitted that winning the competition is a huge motivation for him and one he hopes his players share.

“Very few get that opportunity,” he said. “Jose Mourinho [with Roma last year] showed how much it meant to him and he’s a serial winner.

“I’d love to win the competition. I think we’ve got a chance as on our day we’re a match for anyone.”