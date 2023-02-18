Livingston 0-3 Rangers: What the manager said

Livingston manager David Martindale: "I think it was a soft penalty. The game dynamics change at that time.

"I don't think Shamal [George] or the back four had much to do in the first half apart from pick the ball out the net from the penalty.

"It was a fairly even game though Rangers dominated the ball.

"Second half we started very brightly and were unlucky not to get on the scoresheet.

"Stephen Kelly at the back post - he probably could have taken a touch but with his technique I understand why he's trying to take it first time.

"Up until the sending off, I don't think there was a huge amount in the game. Steph's [Omeonga] second yellow, I've watched it back and I think Roofe makes contact with Steph's foot first.

"Even if there was more contact from Steph I don't think it's a yellow card because the touch is away from goal and there's three of our men round him. So it's not denying a clear goalscoring opportunity."