Steve Cooper says his Nottingham Forest side have not set a minimum-points target for survival and instead are focusing on continuing to improve.

After a tough start, Forest have won more points in 2023 than any other side and are six clear of the relegation zone.

Cooper, though, is realistic about the effort that has been required from his players and wants more for the remainder of the season.

"I don't want to put a number on it," he said. "There is a lot of work going on to try to get everything to the level we want it to be - the playing style, the culture, the togetherness in the group.

"There is a lot of work to do. Of course we have enjoyed the wins and the points we have got. No point comes easy in the Premier League, though - every successful game we have had, we've basically had to give everything.

"We're enjoying that, thriving on it and motivated."

Forest are away at Fulham on Saturday and Cooper wants improvement in their form on the road.

"We've still only won one game away from home this season," he said. "That's not the position we want to be in.

"We're not at the end of anything - this is still a new group of players fighting to compete. We are yet to see where we end up, so will give it a good go, that's for sure."