Kettlewell on taking the job, being a better manager & long-term aims
Scott Mullen, BBC Sport Scotland
Stuart Kettlewell has been speaking to the media in his first press conference since being appointed Motherwell's new permanent manager on Wednesday.
Here are the key lines from Kettlewell, whose side face Kilmarnock on Saturday.
Contact about the full-time manager's role only came after beating Hearts on Sunday: "As soon as the football club asked me to take the role beyond the two games that's when I started to think about it."
Kettlewell says he is a better manager now than he was at Ross County.
It was not a difficult decision to take the job, but the club must remember where it was a week ago: "We we were [joint] bottom of the league and nobody thought Motherwell would survive in the Premiership".
Long-term aim is to get club back in the mix for European football but he also wants to develop players.
Will be bringing in an assistant from outside the club.
A couple of players are nearing a return from injury, with Shane Blaney back in training.