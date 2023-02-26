'European Superleague would benefit Celtic'

Former Juventus president Andrea Agnelli says a new European Superleague would benefit clubs like Celtic as the current Champions League does not address the financial dominance of England's Premier League clubs. (De Telegraaf), external

Prominent Celtic fan group The Green Brigade have announced their plans for a huge display at Sunday's Viaplay Cup final against Rangers at Hampden Park. (Football Scotland), external

Celtic striker Kyogo Furuhashi has confirmed he is fully fit to take on Rangers at Hampden Park in Sunday's League Cup final. (The Herald On Sunday), external

