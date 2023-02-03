St Mirren striker Jonah Ayunga is out for at least six months with a knee injury which requires surgery. Defender Richard Tait remains sidelined with a groin problem.

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson: "We have played them twice and know what we are going to come up against and it is about continuing the performances and level of application and quality that we showed against Aberdeen.

"We just solely concentrate on us, get as many points as we can and see where that takes us. We won't get too carried away."