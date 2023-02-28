Anna Howells, Spurs XY, external

Another London derby at home, another win and another clean sheet. A wonderful first goal for Oliver Skipp and a tidy finish from Harry Kane to ensure Spurs fans can stay happy under Christian Stellini’s charge.

What more could we ask for?

Well, maybe some better officiating but I try to steer clear from complaining about the referees too much, as I believe if the team is good enough then the officials can’t or shouldn’t influence the outcome.

Thankfully, Sunday’s result wasn’t affected, but we should talk about the poor standard we’ve been seeing in the Premier League for years now.

Football could learn from rugby in terms of making the referee’s microphone connect to the stadium’s sound system. It would ensure accountability and bring respect into the game too, which is clearly lacking. It would also keep fans informed about decisions going on, which has been non-existent.

At the stadium on Sunday, I had no idea what was going on during certain decisions and why they were made. What’s the point of going to the stadium, when I can be more informed by watching the game on TV?