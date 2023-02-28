O﻿li Price-Bates, The Fresh Arsenal podcast, external

Arsenal’s away form has improved so much this season. The Gunners have already managed 10 Premier League wins away from home, three more than any other club in the league.

It’s a stunning progression from 2019-20, when Arsenal managed just four away wins all season. They now play with more control for the most part, but even when they are under pressure, improved defending has seen them weather the storm, with just nine goals conceded in 13 away games this season.

At the heart of that record is Gabriel Magalhaes. He was pretty much perfect against Leicester City and, along with William Saliba, the pace and power the duo have is essential to enabling Arsenal to play with such control in the opposition's half.

Because of the inside position left-back Zinchenko takes up, the demand on Gabriel is huge - and he rises to the task, defending the left side excellently and passing out with confidence. He may have been Arsenal’s best player since the World Cup and is one of the most underrated defenders in the league.

While big goals live long in the memory, Gabriel’s defensive heroics must be equally applauded.