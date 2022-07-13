As Christian Eriksen's football journey gets set for another twist with a likely summer transfer, we've taken a look at other players who have made incredible comebacks from serious injury and illness.

A former France international who enjoyed spells with Liverpool, Sunderland and Queens Park Rangers, Djibril Cisse suffered not one, but two serious leg breaks in his career.

His first occurred on his 19th appearance for the Reds, against Blackburn in October 2004. The striker's left boot got caught in the turf while challenging Rovers' Jay McEveley for the ball, resulting in a broken tibia and fibula.

Cisse, capped 41 times by his country, was expected to be sidelined for the rest of the season - but he returned to action ahead of schedule in April 2005, only five and a half months after the injury. Just over a year later, however, the striker broke his other leg in France's final warm-up game for the 2006 World Cup in Germany, an injury that reportedly delayed a permanent move to Marseille.

Liverpool eventually agreed an initial loan deal with the French club, who handed Cisse his debut in December 2006. The Frenchman represented 12 clubs during his careers before returning to Marseille as a youth coach in September 2021.

