'Can McKirdy or Kukharevych step up in Youan's absence for crucial game?'

Matty Fairnie, Longbangers podcast, external

Hibs go into Saturday’s match with Motherwell knowing that anything less than a win will seriously hamper their aspirations of a third-place finish.

The Hibees saw Aberdeen overtake them in fourth last time out and while the gap between Hibs and third-place Hearts remains five points, the Dons' resurgence has added extra competition for that coveted spot.

Motherwell had looked to be among the favourites for a bottom-two finish not so long ago, but the appointment of Stuart Kettlewell has steadied the ship and Saturday’s game is not the home banker it would have been viewed as just a few weeks back.

Hibs have taken six points from six against the Steelmen this season, though both wins were by a single-goal margin.

A Kevin Nisbet hat-trick in January saw Hibs return to Edinburgh with the points and they will be looking to the Scotland striker to fire them to victory at the weekend, with Elie Youan missing through suspension following his harsh red card at Parkhead.

Youan’s absence will give an opportunity for either Harry McKirdy or Mykola Kukharevych, both recently back from injury. Kukharevych is already a firm fans’ favourite after impressing in his appearances so far, while McKirdy was just finding form when he was injured against St Mirren.

With competition fierce for forward places, Saturday’s game presents an ideal opportunity for Nisbet, McKirdy, and Kukharavych to stake a claim for a regular spot.

And Lee Johnson will be hoping the competition inspires a match-winning performance come full-time on Saturday.