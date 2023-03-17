Gareth Southgate's decision to select Ivan Toney in his latest England squad was "a no-brainer", argues The Mirror's chief football writer John Cross.

The Brentford forward has 17 goals in 26 games this season, and is only behind Erling Haaland and Harry Kane in the Premier League scoring charts.

"He has been unplayable at times this season," Cross told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"Aside from Kane, he is the most in-form and dangerous English number nine in the Premier League right now.

"He is in irresistible form, powerful, strong, so intelligent and so skilful. It's a really exciting call-up."

Despite his impressive displays, his place in the national set-up has been under threat with the possible FA disciplinary proceedings hanging over him after accepting breaking betting rules.

"The FA charge is the obvious discussion," said Cross. "And the case is ongoing. Sooner or later, we will find out the outcome.

"I do think Southgate called this one right. It would be the wrong thing to do to pre-judge that and in the meantime he is playing for Brentford so is available for selection."

