A﻿donis Storr, The Roaring Peacock, external

As the dust settled on Sunday at the London Stadium – a few Sam Allardyce masks swirled around like tumbleweed – and Leeds United's chances of survival were all but extinguished.

The club itself seems divided from top to bottom. The absolute silence from the Leeds United board has become as uncomfortable as their noisy gloating after rare wins.

A new director of football will need to be appointed, along with a new manager. It's difficult to know where to begin with the playing squad – the Championship is no place for the faint-hearted.

And - with no relegation price in the original deal agreed with owner Andrea Radrizzani - the silence from both parties has created doubt over the takeover by 49ers Enterprises. But Leeds fans have to hope that Radrizzani will handover swiftly to the 49ers, so that the new owners can negotiate what will be a summer of extraordinary upheaval at Elland Road.

Leeds fans want a team that represents their city and this Leeds United team has fallen well short this season. Leeds is a city of culture, of proud, capable people, who fight for each other – and who most of all – work hard. Whoever the owner is, Leeds United Football Club must be rebuilt in the image of the city.