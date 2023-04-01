St Mirren 3-0 Livingston: Analysis

Martin Dowden, BBC Sport Scotland

For Livingston, it was hard to figure out exactly why they seemed to struggle so much, particularly in that first half.

David Martindale expected crosses into the box and prepared for that but his side found that hard to contend with and most of what St Mirren offered.

Yes, they had one or two excellent opportunities and improved but overall seemed a shadow of the side that has shown so much this season. A damaging result but one from which they can still recover.