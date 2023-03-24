Thirteen years ago... Buddies stun Celtic

Remember this one fondly, St Mirren fans? It's 13 years to the day since your side thrashed Celtic 4-0 in Paisley and ended Tony Mowbray's tenure as Celtic boss.

Andy Dorman fired the home side in front on 38 minutes after Billy Mehmet had flustered the visiting defence.

Steven Thomson slotted in from 18 yards for the Buddies' second and Dorman added another six minutes from the end.

Thomson completed a memorable night late on with a cool finish from Michael Higdon's square ball.

The result eased any relegation fears for St Mirren and effectively ended Celtic's title challenge.