Taylor omitted for private reasons, says Clarke

Scotland manager Steve Clarke says private reasons are behind Greg Taylor's omission from the squad to face Cyprus and Spain.

The left-back, who is excelling for Celtic this season, is not part of Clarke's 23-man pool for the opening Euro 2024 qualifiers against Cyprus and Spain at Hampden on 25 and 28 March.

"Obviously I know Greg very, very well," Clarke said of his former Kilmarnock player. "We have a good relationship. I have had a chat with him and he's fine.

"Having spoken to Greg, there are one or two little issues around that one that's not for me to say. It's a Celtic matter."