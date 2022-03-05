Liverpool 1-0 West Ham - David Moyes reaction

West Ham manager David Moyes speaking to Match of the Day: "We just lacked that little bit in the box. The players played really well today, I don't think a draw would have been off the mark but we didn't get it.

"We needed one to go in. We had to ride our luck at the start but we grew into the game and had three big chances, plus one or two other opportunities on top of that."

On fitness of Declan Rice and Jarrod Bowen: "I think Jarrod will have a scan on his heel area. He has been playing really well for us so it would be a blow if we go into the Sevilla game without him.

"Declan had illness that came on on Thursday and through Friday. We are hoping it will not be too bad but I can't tell at the minute."