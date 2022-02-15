David Anderson, Bees Tactical Podcast, external

Josh Dasilva has made three cameo appearances for Brentford since a long injury lay-off and the signs are positive he can help a stuttering team reignite their attack.

Previously only creating chances in transition or from set-plays, Dasilva has helped Brentford rediscover on-the-ball swagger to ghost past players and create danger in open play.

Manchester City and Crystal Palace both encountered Dasilva’s unusual skill set for a central midfielder. He has the body frame of an old-school number nine but the speed and trickery of an old-fashioned winger. In tight spaces, he manipulates it out of trouble and, if stood off, he can pierce through defensive lines with probing passes, crosses and dribbles.

And that’s all before we get on to his long-range shooting.

Dasilva's ultimate weapon in the Championship was approaching the box at an angle and curling vicious, unstoppable shots into the top corner. So far, Brentford’s Premier League tactic has been to work the ball closer to goal before low-percentage shooting.

The variety Dasilva brings could free space for others as opponents will know he’s a player who can test the goalkeeper from range, so they will need to close him down.

It was a precious point earned against Palace and, if Dasilva can translate pre-injury skills to the Premier League, as these early cameos suggest, Brentford could regain the attacking belief to help turn single points into all three.