Grealish waves off criticism
- Published
Jack Grealish has laughed off the latest criticism from former Liverpool midfielder Graeme Souness as he prepares for England's Nations League game with Italy on Friday.
Earlier this week, Souness said the 27-year-old "is not a great player" and argued he should have developed more at Manchester City, being quicker with the ball.
"When I'm playing for a manager like Pep Guardiola and he's telling me to keep the ball as much as I can and have balls to take it everywhere, that's what I'll try to do," said Grealish.
"I know my own ability. I think I'll always have people on the back of me, but I've just got to try to go and perform."
Grealish scored his first goal of the season at Wolves on Saturday and admits added scrutiny is just part of his career.
"We just have to learn to deal with it," he said. "When I signed for Manchester City, with the price and stuff that came with it, I knew it wasn't going to be all laughs.
"I know how good I actually am when I'm at my best, so hopefully I can get that back and get my fitness back as quickly as possible."
🗣️I don't know what his problem is with me— BBC Sport Manchester (@BBCRMsport) September 21, 2022
🗣️I know my own ability
🗣️I think I'll always probably have people on the back of me
Jack Grealish responds to criticism of his performances from Graeme Souness.#ManCity #England