J﻿ack Grealish has laughed off the latest criticism from former Liverpool midfielder Graeme Souness as he prepares for England's Nations League game with Italy on Friday.

E﻿arlier this week, Souness said the 27-year-old "is not a great player" and argued he should have developed more at Manchester City, being quicker with the ball.

"When I'm playing for a manager like Pep Guardiola and he's telling me to keep the ball as much as I can and have balls to take it everywhere, that's what I'll try to do," said Grealish.

"﻿I know my own ability. I think I'll always have people on the back of me, but I've just got to try to go and perform."

G﻿realish scored his first goal of the season at Wolves on Saturday and admits added scrutiny is just part of his career.

"﻿We just have to learn to deal with it," he said. "When I signed for Manchester City, with the price and stuff that came with it, I knew it wasn't going to be all laughs.

"﻿I know how good I actually am when I'm at my best, so hopefully I can get that back and get my fitness back as quickly as possible."