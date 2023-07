Liverpool remain interested in English defender Levi Colwill, but Chelsea want to keep the 20-year-old. (Football London), external

Meanwhile, the Reds are eyeing up other centre-back options. Their targets also include Sporting Lisbon's Portugal defender Goncalo Inacio, 21, and Wolfsburg's Netherlands defender Micky van de Ven, 22. (Football Insider), external

