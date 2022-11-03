Real Madrid 5-1 Celtic: Pick of the stats
Celtic have lost their last six Champions League matches against Spanish opponents, conceding 24 goals while scoring just two in return.
Celtic conceded two penalty goals after 20 minutes and 47 seconds against Real Madrid, the earliest a side has ever let in two penalties in a Champions League match.
At the age of 37 years and 54 days, Real Madrid’s Luka Modric became the oldest Champions League scorer since Francesco Totti in November 2014 for Roma against CSKA Moscow (38y 59d).