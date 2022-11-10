P﻿atrick Vieira says Crystal Palace's Carabao Cup exit is hard to take.

A﻿fter a goalless 90 minutes at St James' Park, the Eagles were beaten 3-2 by Newcastle on penalties.

V﻿ieira, who made six changes to his starting XI, said: "It's a tough one, of course. When you lose a cup game it's not easy and of course it's difficult to accept. But we're out of the cup and we just have to trail back home.

"When after 90 minutes it's 0-0 and you go to a penalty shootout, the difference, of course, is the experience, the calmness of the players.

"It's about making those changes that can have an impact on the penalties as well."