Sutton's prediction: 1-1

After five games in charge, Roberto de Zerbi is still waiting for his first win as Brighton boss.

That means he already had his predecessor, Graham Potter, looming over him - now he goes directly up against him on Potter's first return to the club where he did such a good job.

In contrast, Potter is unbeaten after nine games with Chelsea, but I don't think this will be straightforward for them at all.

Brighton were actually decent in defeat against Manchester City last weekend. A lot of teams get rolled over by City, but the Seagulls took the game to them at times and they will do the same here.

Dapz's prediction: 1-0

Potter going back to Brighton means Chelsea have lost this game. It's not about who is managing Brighton now, it is about their players and they are really going to want to win this one.

