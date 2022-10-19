G﻿eorge Cummins, BBC Sport

Despite Tottenham’s best start to a season since 1963-64, there is work to be done.

Antonio Conte is trying to find the best way to introduce squad players into his starting line-up. He has tended to pick the same 16 players this season, with rotations coming in the same three positions: left wing-back, left centre-back and right-wing.

Speaking to 5 Live Sport the Spurs manager said he is starting to see some good signs.

"We are trying to make this squad stronger than last season, especially in the Champions League and Premier League," said the Italian. "We have to play Manchester United and Newcastle, and then a vital game in the Champions League [against Sporting Lisbon].

"We are trying to improve the squad with Richarlison and Bissouma. I am happy with Bissouma - he showed that now he is coming into our idea of football.

"I am happy with Matt Doherty because he played a really good game [against Everton] and came back like last season.

"It’s a positive situation but, at the same time, we have to have fingers crossed we don’t get more injuries."

Spurs are without the injured Richarlison and the suspended Emerson Royal for Wednesday's trip to Old Trafford. It’s a stadium Conte has never won at as a manager.