Adam Forshaw says intends to fight for the number-six role at Leeds when the season resumes and hopes he has a part to play in helping drive the club up the table in the second half of the season.

The 31-year-old is on tour with Leeds in Spain and says the training camp the club’s players have been put through was “exactly what we needed”.

“It’s been really good,” Forshaw told BBC Radio Leeds' Adam Pope at the camp.

“It’s kind of in the middle of nowhere so we’ve woken up, trained, had two sessions, gym sessions, recovered well. It’s been a great week.

“I’ve managed to train all week. I trained last week. So since we’ve been back in I’ve been involved and feeling like I’m getting fitter and fitter.

“The lads have definitely felt it. It’s been exactly what we needed I think.”

Forshaw says a healthy crowd expected for Thursday’s friendly with Elche - aired live on BBC Radio Leeds - will help the players “treat it like a proper game”.

Leeds return to competitive action against Manchester City on 28 December and Forshaw – who has been dogged with recent injuries - hopes he can fight for a starting place with Tyler Adams suspended.

“It’s something I’ve thought of,” he added. “I haven’t had conversations with Jesse yet but I think the most obvious number sixes are me and Sam Greenwood. Sam has done brilliant recently wen he’s come on in games. But there’s no doubt I’ll be fighting for my place, again.”

On the number-six role he hopes to take on, Forshaw added: “It’s a lot about positional discipline. We don’t vacate our position much. It’s more about solidifying the team, setting up attacks. In the nicest respect a water carrier. Jesse wants the position to be quite simple. Touch, pass, be efficient, break up play.”