We asked you which World Cup players you'd scoped out for Eddie Howe to snap up for Newcastle.

Here is a selection of your ideas:

Andrew: I liked the links with Declan Rice, but I also think Antoine Griezmann would be great at Newcastle. Had a smashing World Cup and we know he is a Newcastle United fan. Shame he's old and wouldn't want a smaller salary.

Jonas: I believe that Jamal Musiala would be a good addition to the Newcastle United squad as he clearly has a lot of talent and will, I believe, progress in the future to be one of the next greats, along with Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland.

Liam: I loved Sofyan Amrabat of Morocco. We have to be realistic and can't offer Champions League football just yet. He had the passing range of Jonjo Shelvey but with Shelvey's injuries and being four years the senior of Amrabat, I think he'd be a great addition to the Newcastle squad.

Helen: Newcastle are having a great start to the season and I think they should sign Jude Bellingham.