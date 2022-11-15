Matt Burns, The Boy Hotspur, external

Tottenham have apparently been scouting Borussia Monchengladbach’s Marcus Thuram, and I have to confess a certain amount of bias towards the Bundesliga side. As a teenager I lived a 20-minute bike ride from Borussia Park and used to watch the reserves play on Sundays. I still watch Die Fohlen today.

The idea of another attacking player on Tottenham’s radar leaves one with the stark realisation that a household name could be gearing up to exit N17.

We can ponder as to who that might be, but what qualities might Marcus bring? The 25-year-old scores goals, with both feet and his head. We’ve seen 10 in the Bundesliga, and 16 in all competitions, this season so far.

The toughest comparison to make might be between the Italian and Harry Kane - in which Thuram comes through with flying colours. The Gladbach ace is just two domestic goals behind the England captain and actually has a superior shots on goal accuracy, where Marcus’ 54.9% plays Kane’s 48% (this is from the pair's last 75 attempts).

German football has always struck me as an underused resource for the English game and Thuram’s four-year deal signed in 2019 is reaching it’s close.