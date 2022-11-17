Contract negotiations between Mason Mount and Chelsea's owners are ongoing and a breakthrough has been made "in the past few weeks". (Athletic - subscription required) , external

Blues target Endrick has revealed he is preparing to move to a Champions League club and the Brazilian has been learning English. The Palmeiras striker is wanted by a host of Europe's top clubs. (Gazzetta - in Italian), external

France midfielder N'Golo Kante's contract with the Blues runs out in the summer and Italian clubs Juventus and Inter Milan are interested in signing the 31-year-old. (La Repubblica - in Italian), external

