Joao Cancelo set up a goal in Manchester City's pre-season win over Yokohama F Marinos, but will he re-integrate successfully this season?

BBC Radio Manchester's We're Not Really Here team discuss his future and that of Kyle Walker.

MCFC Lads' Luke Stanley: "I feel like he has burned too many bridges. Obviously, we do not know what is happening behind the scenes. However, the way he left and the rest of the team did such a job without him to get the Treble - he was not part of that.

"I do not want to call him a bad egg, but they have shown they can do it without him. It might be a risk."

BBC Radio Manchester's Mike Minay: "It's a really interesting one. I am not sure I saw Cancelo smile in that game, but we cannot read anything into reactions as John Stones did not even celebrate his goal. If Kyle Walker goes, Cancelo might be the answer at right-back."

BBC Radio Manchester's Natalie Pike: "I don't want Walker to go. They made him captain and I think that was a big hug to him saying the club does not want him to leave."

