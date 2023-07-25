Tributes from across football have poured in for former Nottingham Forest midfielder Chris Bart-Williams, who has died at the age of 49.

Former Sheffield Wednesday striker Mark Bright has described Bart-Williams as "a wonderfully gifted player, with a huge personality, and a very charismatic guy".

He added: "To know him was to love him, sending love to his family, friends and former team-mates."

Kevin Pressman, former Wednesday keeper, said: "Devastating day, to hear the news of Trevor Francis passing and my former team-mate Chris Bart Williams, both taken so soon, RIP Trevor and Chris."

Former Forest goalkeeper Mark Crossley posted on Twitter: "I'm so upset to hear the news of Trevor Francis passing and my former team mate Chris Bart Williams, both so young, it is so sad , RIP Trevor and Chris."

Ex-England striker Darren Bent, who played with Bart-Williams at Charlton, said: "RIP my former team-mate Chris Bart-Williams, thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends."

Former Coventry and Liverpool striker David Speedie tweeted: "Just when I thought the day couldn't get any worse, I've heard the devastating news Chris Bart-Williams has passed away. My thoughts go out to the family and friends of Chris at this difficult time. RIP Chris."

Former Chelsea captain John Terry tweeted: "RIP Bart Man"