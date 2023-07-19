Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Manchester United are adamant they will not overpay for Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund.

With terms agreed for Inter Milan keeper Andre Onana to become United's second signing of the summer following the arrival of Mason Mount from Chelsea, attention is now turning to Erik ten Hag's third recruitment priority - a central striker.

United received no encouragement during initial discussions around Tottenham's Harry Kane and Hojlund is high on their list of alternatives.

However, while personal terms are not expected to be a problem in completing a deal, there has been no agreement over a fee with Atalanta, who are understood to want 70m euros (£60.2m).

Having committed more than £100m on their two signings so far and having been fined by Uefa for breaking Financial Fair Play rules last week, United want to stick to their budget.

It means other options, including Eintracht Frankfurt's highly rated France international Randal Kolo Muani, are now gaining in strength.

The forward has attracted the interest of Paris St-Germain amid ongoing uncertainty over the future of Kylian Mbappe, while Bayern Munich may turn to the 24-year-old if they also fail in their attempt to lure Kane to Germany.