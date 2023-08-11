Goalkeeper Will Dennis says that Kilmarnock believe they can beat anyone in the Scottish Premiership, and are keen to prove that the opening-day win over Rangers wasn't a one-off.

Derek McInnes' side travel to Tynecastle on Wednesday, with Hearts in the middle of a two-legged Europa Conference League qualifier against Rosenborg.

"It’s another tough game, you know what the stadium and the crowd are like there, so it is a big game," Dennis said. "For us it's just to focus on ourselves and do our job and work hard at what we're doing.

"We don't go into games thinking we're going to sit back and just let the better teams take control of us, we go in there with a mentality that we can beat anyone.

"We work on things every week for numerous things, the different games and different teams and the way they play but going to a different team doesn't change how we want to play.

"We go with the same mentality of wanting to win and come away with something and I'm sure we'll do that and give our best shot for that.

"We concentrate on ourselves but hopefully teams will know that if they come here it'll be a tough place to come and we won't just fold when we go away to away games so we'll give our best for everything."