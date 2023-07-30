McAvoy calls for more creative spark from Hearts

Frankie McAvoy has told Hearts they need to sharpen up in the final third after struggling to trouble a “top-level” Leeds United side in a 1-0 friendly defeat at Tyneastle.

Leeds, relegated from the English top flight last term, secured victory with a first-half Luke Ayling strike.

“They have Premier League players and I think you could see that,” head coach McAvoy told Hearts TV.

“Out of possession, we were really good. I didn’t think they opened us up too many times.

“We were a wee bit loose in possession. It might take a wee bit of time for the players to believe in themselves and that was what let us down in the first half.

“We didn’t have too many clear-cut chances within the game, but the task was to play a team of their calibre to see the level we’re at and what we need to aspire to.

“We need to work in the final third at creating better opportunities, particularly against good teams when you get moments.”