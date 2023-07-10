Another day, another new contract at Celtic.

After Kyogo Furuhashi and Daizen Maeda both penned long-term extensions last week, Callum McGregor has followed that up by signing a five-year deal.

The 30-year-old academy graduate, who was made captain in 2021, has spent over 20 years at the club, winning 20 domestic honours in the process.

But the Scotland midfielder, whose new deal will run until 2028, remains as determined as ever to maintain the club's success under reappointed manager Brendan Rodgers.

“This club means so much to me," McGregor says. "The success that we’ve had over the past few seasons has cemented that.

“Brendan’s a top manager and I had the pleasure of working with him before and seeing what he did with that group of players, especially a young, hungry group similar to ourselves.

“I just want it to continue for as long as possible. I’ve spoken before about the trust that the guys have put in me at this club, and I want to repay that every time I go on the pitch.

"Together with the Celtic fans, what we’ve achieved are memories that will stay with me forever. There’s only one place that I want to play football and that’s here."